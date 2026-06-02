Spencer Tunick commissioned for major LGBT+ art installation on Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria will be in the spotlight of culture, diversity and human rights with the arrival of the renowned New York artist and photographer Spencer ... Tunick, who will has been commissioned to create artwork inspired by the colours of the LGTG+ flags on 26 July as part of the Canary island's Culture & Business Pride 2026 international festival.

The art action, entitled 'Gran Spectrum', will bring together hundreds of people in a large-scale collective composition designed to send a powerful global message of freedom, equality, respect, coexistence and visibility in an international context marked by the increasing questioning of LGTB+ rights and public representation.

The artist, considered one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary art and known for his largescale photographs of nudes, will bring together participants from the LGTG+ community, supporters and the general public in a large composition conceived to make visible the growing global backlash affecting LGTB+ communities, their public representation and their rights.

The artistic intervention will be inspired by the colours and values of the LGTB+ flags, using the human body as an expression of identity, freedom, equality and peaceful protest. More than a conventional symbolic representation, the work is conceived as a physical and collective expression of visibility, diversity and shared public presence.

His work has for decades explored the relationship between the body, public space and collective identity. By removing visible markers of status, class, profession or gender, his installations create temporary human landscapes in which individuals become part of a larger collective form.

Born in New York, in 1967, Tunick has created installations in more than 100 cities around the world, and in Mexico City he brought together more than 18,000 participants in one of the largest group nude installations ever made.

Spencer Tunick at the Gáldar lighthouse, Gran Canaria. (C7)

One of his most recent was for the centenary of Cervezas Alhambra in September 2025, when more than 800 volunteers from different parts of Spain and over 25 countries in Europe and America posed nude, covered in green paint designed specifically for the project.