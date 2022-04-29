British music featured at Feria de los Países Performances include tribute bands to Smokie, the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Queen and Buddy Holly, among others

The British caseta will offer live music each day of the festival. / SUR

After two years of absence due to the pandemic, the Feria de los Pueblos (now renamed Feria de los Paises), got under way on Wednesday and will continue until Monday 2 May.

The fair, which began in 1994, highlights the different nationalities and cultures that reside in the town. Fuengirola's international community boasts more than 130 different nationalities. Greece, Australia, Hawaii, Belgium, India, Cuba, Spain and Great Britain will be among those represented at the fair.

Lovers of iconic rock music should head to the British caseta, where the music of some of the UK's most inspirational bands will be performed throughout the day.

The caseta, which has been designed like an English pub, will present five live bands per day, along with traditional British beer and cuisine, including a hog roast, fish and chips and homemade pies.

Smokin, a new five-piece tribute band that performs the hits of Smokie, will perform today (Friday) at 2.30pm, and again on Monday at the same time.

On Saturday, British punk pioneers The Wasps, will get things going at 2.30pm, with their unique brand of poppy punk.

At 5pm, the coast's most popular Rolling Stones tribute band, The Honky Tonk Cats, will take the stage. They will be followed at 7.30pm by Revival, a band that recreates the sound of The Beatles.

The caseta will also present other live bands offering tributes to various artists including Queen (10pm each day except for Monday, 7:30pm), Ed Sheeran (5pm each day except Saturday), and Buddy Holly (Sunday at 2.30pm).

For more information, see the Facebook page for Britain Is Great International Feria Fuengirola.