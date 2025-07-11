British and Australian legends headline summer music festival in Granada

Jennie Rhodes Granada Friday, 11 July 2025, 10:11 Compartir

1001 Músicas – CaixaBank starts on 18 July in Granada with an eclectic programme ranging from flamenco and Latin jazz to pop rock, indie and roots music in different venues around the city.

The lineup for this year's summer music festival brings together well-known Spanish and international artists including Michel Camilo and Tomatito (18 July, Palacio de Congresos), Travis (24 July, Palacio de Congresos), Robert Plant (26 July, Palacio de Congresos), Iván Ferreiro (5 July, Palacio de Congresos), Iván Ferreiro (5 September, Teatro CajaGranada), Morgan (6 September, Teatro CajaGranada), The Cat Empire (19 September, Industrial Copera), Antonio Orozco (20 September, Plaza de Toros) and Ana Belén (26 September, Palacio de Congresos).

British bands

Travis is one of Scotland's most loved bands, bursting onto the UK's indie rock scene in the 1990s. The band released their debut album, Good Feeling (1997), which led to them supporting Oasis in the UK and the US.

Their success increased with the second album, The Man Who (1999) and they subsequently released their third album, The Invisible Band (2001), which includes songs such as Sing, Side and the Beatlesque Flowers in the Window.

The legendary Robert Plant is known worldwide not only as the voice of Led Zeppelin, one of rock's most influential bands, but also for his successful solo career. Together with the band he recorded classics such as Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love and Kashmir.

The Cat Empire

Australian band The Cat Empire formed in Melbourne in 1999 and are known for their energetic fusion of genres such as ska, jazz, funk, reggae, Latin rock and world music.

Their debut album, The Cat Empire (2003), was a huge hit in Australia and marked the start of an international career that included tours of Europe, America and major festivals.

Their best-known songs include Hello, Two Shoes and Brighter Than Gold. The Cat Empire have maintained a loyal fan base thanks to their free-spirited, upbeat lyrics and infectious mixes. For tickets and information: www.1001musicas.es