Inside the dressing room after Antequera's win away at Hércules.

Jorge Garrido 29/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:05h.

There was joy for one Malaga province side and disappointment for the other in Primera RFEF this weekend.

Antequera CF finally ended their wait for a win on the road and moved into the top half of the table, while Juventud de Torremolinos lost again and remain in the relegation zone.

Hércules 0-1 Antequera

Antequera claimed their first away win of the season at the seventh attempt, beating Hércules 1-0 at the José Rico Pérez on Friday.

The decisive goal came in the 40th minute, when captain Luismi Gutiérrez met Agüero's ball from the left with a first-time shot that beat goalkeeper Carlos Abad at the near post.

Until then, both sides had created chances in an even contest, with only four points separating them beforehand.

Abraham Paz's team then managed their lead without too much trouble to secure a third win in four games.

They now have 20 points, four off fifth place and seven clear of the relegation zone.

Next up, Antequera host La Liga side Levante in the second round of the Copa del Rey at El Maulí on Tuesday (7pm).

Torremolinos 1-3 Cartagena

The following day, Juventud de Torremolinos suffered a second consecutive defeat as Cartagena won 3-1 at El Pozuelo.

Coming after last week's loss at Antequera, it was only their second defeat since Junes Barny took charge.

The visitors dominated from the start and Raúl Dacosta put them ahead in the 19th minute from a Javi Ajenjo pass.

Ajenjo then set up Marcos Moreno to double the lead in the 56th minute, before Álex Guti made it 3-0 in the 82nd, assisted by former Torremolinos forward Ibán Ribeiro.

Torremolinos' Ángel Climent pulled one back in the 94th minute after a pass from Pau Pérez.

They remain 18th with 11 points, five adrift of safety.