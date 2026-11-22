A. G. 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:44h.

Antequera CF came from behind to beat Juventud de Torremolinos 2-1 on Saturday in the first Malaga province derby of the season in Primera RFEF. The visitors, who had two players sent off, finished the game with nine men.

Abraham Paz's side controlled the first half at El Maulí without breaking through. Then, against the run of play in first-half stoppage time, Torremolinos took the lead when Javi Mérida finished neatly inside the area.

However, almost straight after the restart, Antequera levelled the scores when Adri Gené struck a powerful shot in the 47th minute to bring the home crowd back into the game.

Torremolinos then had Mamadouba Diaby sent off for a second yellow card, and Antequera took advantage in the 63rd minute when Destiny scored the winner.

As the ten men pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, Antequera also had chances to extend their lead.

The visitors' chances of fighting back were then finally ended when Dioni was shown a red card for protesting late on, leaving them with nine.

The result lifts Antequera into mid-table, four points above the relegation zone after 13 rounds. That keeps every objective open for Paz's side this season.

Torremolinos, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone with 11 points, and only two teams are below them.