Primera RFEF: Antequera CF held despite having 27 shots at El Maulí

Pedro Luis Alonso 11/10/2026 Actualizado a las 23:00h.

Draws held back both Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF Group 2 this weekend. Antequera CF have now drawn four of their seven matches, while Juventud de Torremolinos needed a last-gasp equaliser to avoid defeat and will stay bottom for another week.

Antequera 1-1 Cartagena

Despite having 27 shots, ten of them on target, Antequera were held to a 1-1 draw by Cartagena at El Maulí on Sunday.

Adrià Gené gave Antequera the lead just before the break with a precise left-footed strike from the edge of the area, set up by Moi Parra.

Cartagena then equalised in the second half through 37-year-old left-back Nacho, a former Real Madrid youth player, who cut inside onto his right and finished with his left into the far corner past Alcover.

Moha Bassele and Agüero both hit the woodwork for Antequera, who ultimately lacked the precision required to seal the win.

It was Antequera's fourth draw in seven games and leaves them seventh, within reach of the play-off places, ahead of their visit to Real Madrid Castilla at Valdebebas next Sunday (12pm).

Torremolinos 2-2 Gimnàstic

Torremolinos, meanwhile, under the caretaker charge of Junes Barny after coach César Arzo was sacked for suggesting the squad lacked the quality for the division, remain the only side in Group 2 without a win following a 2-2 draw against Gimnàstic de Tarragona at El Pozuelo on Saturday.

Gimnàstic led at half time through midfielder Eugeni, who exchanged passes with teammate Bakis before scoring, although the Torremolinos bench had requested a video review for a foul in the build-up.

Torremolinos levelled in the 78th minute when Cristian’s shot from a tight angle took a slight deflection off Gimnàstic’s Royo and beat goalkeeper Abril.

The visitors then went back in front through their former Oviedo player Borja Sánchez, who struck an 89th-minute volley, before Torremolinos centre-back Barbosa headed in at the far post from a corner to salvage a point.

Torremolinos expect to have a new coach in place by the time they visit Sant Andreu next Sunday (6pm).