Juventud de Torremolinos sack coach César Arzo after winless start

Jorge Garrido 10/10/2026 Actualizado a las 03:00h.

Juventud de Torremolinos have sacked coach César Arzo after the Primera RFEF side collected just one point from their opening six matches.

The club confirmed the Valencian’s dismissal on Friday, following a heavy defeat at Alcorcón last weekend and the outspoken comments he made afterwards. Arzo had only been in the job a few months.

His Swedish assistant, Junes Barny, took charge of training this week and will lead the team on an interim basis, at least for Saturday’s home match against Gimnàstic de Tarragona at El Pozuelo (4.30pm). Sporting director Raúl Albentosa will make the final call.

Torremolinos sit bottom, four points from safety, having narrowly avoided relegation last season. Nàstic arrive 14th on seven points but have lost their last three games.