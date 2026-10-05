Primera RFEF: Bottom side Torremolinos suffer five-goal thrashing

Jorge Garrido 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:03h.

Matchday six in Primera RFEF was a mixed bag for sides from Malaga province. While Antequera CF showed their fighting spirit to snatch a point late on at Sant Andreu, Juventud de Torremolinos suffered a heavy defeat against one of the division's early pace-setters.

The two results leave the sides at opposite ends of the Group 2 table.

Sant Andreu 2-2 Antequera

Antequera extended their impressive start to the season on Sunday by rescuing a point in stoppage time at Sant Andreu.

Adrià Gené put them ahead from the penalty spot in the eighth minute and they defended their advantage comfortably during a first half in which the hosts had more possession.

Sant Andreu emerged with greater intensity after the break, however, and Jaume Tovar equalised three minutes after half time. They completed the turnaround in the 59th minute when Sergi Serrano finished another assist from Alexis García.

However, Antequera refused to give up, even after Julio Martínez was sent off for two yellow cards. They kept pushing and were rewarded in added time when Alberto Quintana headed home from Luismi Gutiérrez's cross to secure a valuable point.

They have now lost just once in six games and sit seventh on nine points, two behind the play-off places.

Alcorcón 5-0 Torremolinos

Earlier in the weekend, on Saturday, Torremolinos suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as Alcorcón ran riot in the first half.

Lancho scored twice before Berlanga and Aparicio, from the penalty spot after a VAR review, put the hosts 4-0 ahead by half time.

Torremolinos offered little response after the break, managing just one shot and failing to test the Alcorcón goalkeeper. Berlanga added his second in the 81st minute to complete the 'manita'.

The result leaves Torremolinos bottom of the group with just one point from their opening six matches, while Alcorcón remain the division's only unbeaten side.