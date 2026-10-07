Coffee Expo to run an exclusive pop-up at SUR Wines & Gourmet

SUR in English Málaga 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:26h.

Some partnerships are simply meant to happen. That is the case with SUR Wines & Gourmet and Coffee Expo Costa del Sol, two events aimed at the same professional audience in the top end of the restaurant and hospitality trade. This year, the first major international coffee fair held in Andalucía will have an exclusive pop-up at the next edition of the show devoted to fine wines and gourmet products.

"At the pop-up we'll have a range of companies, mainly roasters and cafés from Malaga," said Bernardo Moya, director of Coffee Expo Costa del Sol. The roasters will serve coffees from around the world, all roasted in Malaga, with Santa Roaster and Artisan among the best-known names taking part.

"We'll also have companies that specialise in canning all kinds of products, as well as some international firms such as General Fruit, with its Polot 1882 brand, which makes a wide range of high-quality products for mixology, cocktails and coffee shops," he added.

Two specialty coffee sessions

Coffee Expo Costa del Sol will also add to the programme of events at this year's SUR Wines & Gourmet by organising two tastings. The first, run by Artisan, will feature coffees from several countries and is aimed mainly at trade professionals. The second, hosted by La Hacienda Café, will be a presentation focused on how coffee is processed.

Coffee Expo will also have its own table, where organisers will announce the latest plans for the second edition, which will take place from 8 to 10 May 2027. The first edition was a big success in terms of both attendance and participation.

Coffee tastings for the public

The stands that make up the Coffee Expo pop-up for SUR Wines & Gourmet will also be serving specialty coffee throughout the day, free of charge, so visitors can try it and discover its flavour and richness for themselves.

Free registration for trade professionals

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html