Jesús Gutiérrez Valencia 27/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:45h.

Sunday's race in Valencia will be Marc Márquez's last in MotoGP. The 33-year-old from Cervera announced his retirement from the sport in an unusual way on Friday morning, holding up a series of signs in the Ducati garage.

At 10.39am, minutes before first free practice, Márquez sat in his Ducati leathers and held up the farewell messages in the style of the film Love Actually.

"We'll talk later, but first, thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey," they read. "I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history."

The announcement took the paddock by surprise: the Spaniard won his tenth world title in Portugal only a week ago, his eighth in the premier class.

Although there had been rumours, Márquez had been expected to continue for at least one more season of the two he had committed to Ducati. Jorge Martín was seen reacting open-mouthed, and there were tears in the Valencia grandstands.

Decorated career

Márquez, who turns 34 in February, leaves with 106 victories, 173 podiums and 106 pole positions, plus titles in Moto2 and 125cc.

He made his debut on 13 April 2008 and became the youngest premier-class champion in history at just over 20. He won six titles in seven years until 2019.

A humerus injury in 2020 and a long struggle with an uncompetitive Honda followed, but a move to Ducati in 2024, first with the Gresini team and then the factory squad, brought two more titles in 2025 and 2026.