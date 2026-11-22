Jesús Gutiérrez Portimao 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 23:28h.

Marc Márquez sealed his tenth MotoGP world title at Portimao on Sunday by doing exactly what the sums required. Eighth place in the Portuguese Grand Prix was enough to make him champion with one round to spare and to draw him level with Giacomo Agostini on eight premier-class crowns.

The Spaniard needed only ninth place, but the race was no easy win. Márquez, who had crashed on Saturday, grabbed the lead from pole-sitter Bezzecchi at the start. He was soon swallowed up by a pack of Aprilias that proved unstoppable all afternoon, and by lap 11 he had slipped from sixth to eighth.

At the front, Raúl Fernández led for half the race before Bezzecchi caught him and pulled away to complete a sprint and race double. Martín finished second and Fernández third.

Márquez's anxious moment came on lap 19, when Brad Binder passed him and Luca Marini closed in behind, with ninth place as his limit. He responded by opening a one-second gap over the final six laps, and Diogo Moreira's crash on the penultimate lap lifted him to eighth.

"It's a title for my fans and for the people who believed in me," he said. "I'm only human. I showed that yesterday and I've shown it again today."

Agostini, who still holds the overall record of 15 world titles, then presented him with a golden helmet.