Two stunning strikes help Malaga CF turn back time and see off promotion rivals Wearing a one-off kit for La Liga's 'retro week', the injury-hit hosts ended a run of three draws with a comfortable 2-0 win over Las Palmas

Daryl Finch Sunday, 12 April 2026, 20:59 Share

Against the backdrop of a mini injury crisis, Malaga CF put in a composed and effective performance on La Liga's "retro week" to secure a crucial 2-0 victory over promotion rivals Las Palmas at La Rosaleda on Saturday.

On the back of a run of three consecutive draws that threatened to undermine their promotion charge, second-half goals from Diego Murillo and Joaquín sealed the win for Juan Francisco Funes’s side, who adapted their approach to the circumstances.

The coach opted for a more pragmatic setup from the outset, deploying a 4-4-2 system with two forwards to compensate for several key absences, including David Larrubia, Izan Merino and Dani Lorenzo.

Despite the changes, Malaga, playing in a one-off kit for the occasion, showed resilience and tactical discipline against an opponent that started with greater possession.

Las Palmas controlled much of the early play, although clear chances were limited. In a moment that briefly threatened to shift momentum, their best opportunity came when journeyman forward Jesé fired wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Malaga gradually grew into the contest, balancing possession and creating their own openings. Chupete came closest before the break, weaving past two defenders in the box but sending his effort narrowly off target, having sent the keeper the wrong way.

Further attempts from Joaquín and Adrián Niño followed, but the first half ended goalless.

Clinical

The hosts suffered a setback early in the second period when Juanpe was forced off through injury, prompting a reshuffle. However, the disruption had little lasting impact.

Malaga took the lead in the 58th minute when Aarón Ochoa delivered a corner from the right that academy defender Murillo met with a powerful, looping header to break the deadlock.

Ten minutes later, Joaquín extended the advantage with a moment of individual brilliance, beating his marker with a fine dribble before unleashing an unstoppable strike from the edge of the area.

With a two-goal cushion, Malaga controlled the remainder of the match and created further chances to increase their lead, notably through Chupete, though the scoreline remained unchanged.

The result keeps Malaga firmly in the play-off positions, creating a buoyant atmosphere among the 27,212 spectators inside the ground at full time, many of whom were chanting '¡Sí, se puede!' ('Yes, we can!).