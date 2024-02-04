Roberto at the double to give Malaga CF an easy win

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 4 February 2024, 18:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF consolidated their position in the Primera RFEF play-off places with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Atlético Baleares at La Rosaleda this Sunday afternoon (4 February).

The script played out perfectly for Sergio Pellicer's side: despite some initial probing from both teams, the hosts quickly took control, leaving little room for Atlético Baleares to pose a threat.

After experimenting with three central defenders in previous matches, Pellicer restored his four-man defence, and the inclusion on the wings of new signing David Ferreiro, plus Kevin, paid off.

After just 17 minutes, Roberto got on the end of an intricate low cross from Ferreiro from the right, breaking free of his marker at the near post to apply a precise finish to open the scoring.

Just three minutes later, the forward got himself on the scoresheet again, with a spectacular header from a corner taken by Manu Molina. This goal, his tenth this campaign, makes him the league's second-highest goal-scorer.

And it almost didn't stop there: the 21-year-old could have had a first-half hat-trick, but for his close-range effort coming back out off the crossbar.

Total domination

While on previous occasions Malaga made hard work of the 'easy' home games, it wasn't the case this Sunday.

The hosts' domination was almost total, and they extended their lead to three with 25 minutes left to play when David Larrubia's cross was put into his own net by Felix Ofoli as he attempted to clear with a misjudged header.

With no late dramas to report, the dominant display not only secured victory but also lifted Malaga's spirits after a recent negative streak. With back-to-back wins, the gap to the top of the league is now eleven points.

While catching the league leaders may be a challenge, the win nonetheless solidifies their position for a potential play-off spot.