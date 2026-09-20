Relegation alarm bells start to ring as Malaga CF suffer late heartbreak at Getafe

Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero with a gash on his head following a collision with Francho.

Daryl Finch 20/09/2026 a las 22:26h.

Malaga CF sit bottom of the La Liga table after a 1-0 defeat at Getafe on Sunday left them as the only side in the division yet to secure a league win.

The result came after Elche and Celta secured their first victories of the season over the weekend, quickly diluting the optimism following promotion and setting off alarm bells going into the extended international break.

Malaga made six changes after Thursday's defeat to Villarreal, bringing Eneko Jauregi into the starting line-up and deploying Rafa as a defensive midfielder. They started positively, with David Larrubia particularly active, but, as has often been the case so far this campaign, struggled to turn possession into clear attacking chances.

Getafe gradually gained control as their pressing improved, creating opportunities through crosses and set pieces. Alfonso Herrero remained alert in the Malaga goal, while the visitors maintained their defensive shape.

Malaga regained momentum after the first hydration break, with Dani Lorenzo linking up effectively with Larrubia in midfield.

David Soria saved a low, bouncing effort from Larrubia before Malaga appeared to take the lead through Carlos Dotor just before half time.

However, the goal was disallowed for an offside decision involving only a few centimetres. The semi-automated offside system wasn't working, delaying the VAR decision by around 90 seconds before it was confirmed using conventional red and blue lines.

Getafe threatened more consistently after the interval, forcing several saves from Herrero. The goalkeeper continued despite suffering a cut near his eyebrow following a collision with Francho, finishing the match with a red bandage around his head.

Azón settles the contest late

As the visitors to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez looked for a winner, coach Juanfran Funes switched to a 4-4-2 formation, introducing Chupete and Pablo Martínez. Although Adrián Niño came close twice, the visitors created few chances overall.

Getafe eventually capitalised on some weak defending in the 85th minute. After being played in down the right by Martín Satriano, forward Ivan Azón skipped past both Juan Berrocal and José Salinas before scooping the ball through Herrero's legs in the one-on-one.

During eight minutes of added time, Malaga pushed for an equaliser but couldn't find a way through. Dotor forced a save from Soria from a tight angle, while Juan Cruz delivered several dangerous crosses that couldn't find anyone who could finish.

The defeat leaves Malaga facing an extended break with their first victory still outstanding and pressure mounting.