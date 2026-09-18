Malaga CF surrender lead as Villarreal expose worrying weaknesses

Pape Gueye makes it 2-1 to Villarreal just before the break.

Daryl Finch 18/09/2026 a las 00:41h.

Malaga CF's winless run since returning to La Liga extended to six games on Thursday night as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Villarreal at La Rosaleda, conceding three unanswered goals despite having taken an early lead.

A heavily deflected strike from Carlos Dotor in the 12th minute looked to have given the hosts the ascendancy in the match. David Larrubia led the counter-attack before ceding the ball to Juan Cruz, who cut the ball back from the right for the midfielder to strike against Pau Navarro and send the ball looping into the net.

Villarreal responded by dominating possession and forcing the hosts into a deep defensive block. They held 73 per cent of the ball as Malaga struggled to build attacks or relieve the pressure.

The pressure finally told in the 40th minute, when Alberto Moleiro met a low cross from the right by Ilias Akhomach. The goal was eventually given following a VAR review of a possible foul by Alex Freeman, who had bundled José Salinas to the ground, albeit with insufficient contact to disallow it.

Just minutes later, Pape Gueye, an early substitute following Santi Comesaña's injury, then put Villarreal ahead in first-half injury time after combining neatly with Moleiro and Ayoze Pérez.

Malaga fail to respond after the break

In response to the setback, Malaga coach Juanfran Funes responded quickly at the break, bringing on Rafita and Dani Lorenzo for Salinas and Juan Cruz.

Further changes followed as Malaga switched to a 4-4-2, before adopting a back three in the closing stages.

However, the hosts produced little in attack. They finished with only one shot on target, Dotor's goal, while Villarreal kept threatening to extend their lead.

In fact, the visitors secured the result in the 86th minute when Gueye converted a VAR-awarded penalty after Alfonso Herrero brought down substitute Carlos Maciá.

Malaga travel to Getafe on Sunday (2pm) in what is their final chance to secure their first win of the season before the international break.