Real Betis hold off late Malaga CF fightback to win Andalusian derby

Daryl Finch 31/10/2026 Actualizado a las 22:33h.

Malaga CF are still waiting for their first La Liga win of the season after a second-half fightback fell short in a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at La Cartuja on Saturday night.

Adrián Niño scored for the fourth game in a row, but first-half goals from Marc Bartra and Pablo Fornals were enough for the hosts, leaving Malaga five points from safety.

Before kick-off, a minute's silence was held for the 69 victims of the rail accident in Urda and former Seville mayor Alfredo Sánchez Monteseirín.

For his part, Juanfran Funes made just one change from the side that drew in Vitoria, with centre-back Fernando Calero coming in for the ill Ángel Recio, while Rafita switched between a back three and left-back.

However, Champions League side Betis, led by ex-Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini, started far hungrier and had ten attempts in the first 18 minutes, while Malaga failed to register a single one.

Quickfire double

The hosts eventually went ahead in the 38th minute, when an unmarked Bartra headed in a free-kick from the right from former Malaga player Isco.

Then, in first-half stoppage time, Fornals, a product of the Malaga academy, sent a low shot from the edge of the box through a crowd of bodies and past Alfonso Herrero, before apologising to his old fans.

Malaga kept the same deep defensive approach after the break, and Funes waited until the hour to bring on Chupete and Rafa for David Larrubia and Ramón.

With Betis easing off ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund, the visitors pulled one back in the 69th minute. When left-wing-back Adam Aznou's cross deflected off Héctor Bellerín, Niño nipped in behind Natan to finish first time, caressing the ball inside the side netting.

Despite this, Betis could have restored their two-goal cushion, as Isco's free-kick was saved and Abde Ezzalzouli saw his bounce off the crossbar.

At the other end, debutant Juani picked out Chupete with a cross, but the striker couldn't convert.

Funes then threw caution to the wind, and substitute Eneko Jauregi had a chance to equalise in stoppage time, but dragged his effort wide of the far post.

Malaga, who were backed by almost 3,000 travelling fans in a crowd of 64,119, now have the international break to regroup after going 11 La Liga games without a win.