Mala Kai Resort: enjoy the Mediterranean

SUR in English Estepona 27/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:58h.

Living by the Mediterranean brings a lifestyle rooted in wellbeing and calm, with one of the most enviable climates in the world. Mala Kai Resort, Urbincasa’s new development in Estepona, captures that spirit. All 70 homes are ready for owners to collect the keys, and the last six are still available from 725,000 euros.

‘Mala Kai’ means ‘garden by the sea’ in Hawaiian, an evocative name that reflects Urbincasa’s aim of creating a sophisticated yet harmonious development that sits naturally in its surroundings. Its identity comes from its setting, a peaceful corner of the Costa del Sol on the Mediterranean shore, and from the large terraces of each of the 70 homes, some of which have sea views.

The development has been designed so that the homes enjoy Mediterranean light for much of the day, with every room lit from sunrise to sunset. Light is essential to the Mediterranean way of life and helps make a home warm and full of positive energy.

Mala Kai Resort’s orientation also offers owners views of the Mediterranean and its bright blue colour, created by the sun hitting the calm surface of the water.

Quality of construction and design

Urbincasa’s commitment to quality in every part of the build, along with careful design that elevates each project, is central to its work and remains a priority at Mala Kai Resort.

The development includes ground-floor homes with gardens, first-floor apartments and second-floor penthouses with solariums. All have large terraces, basement parking spaces and generous storage rooms, which are handy for keeping bikes, diving gear and other equipment for the area’s many outdoor activities.

The homes have exterior joinery and glazing with strong thermal and acoustic insulation. They also use high-quality materials from leading brands. An aerothermal system, which uses energy from the outside air, provides efficient, economical and eco-friendly heating and cooling.

Details include a security-reinforced entrance door and LED lighting in the corridor leading to the bedrooms. Alongside comfort and modern design, the development prioritises sustainability, efficiency and energy savings.

The communal areas are equally generous, with gardens and recreational spaces designed for the whole family. A large overflow-design pool with submerged loungers is complemented by changing rooms, outdoor sun loungers and communal toilets. The complex also offers a chill-out area, a reading zone, a gym and a gourmet room residents can use for get-togethers and events.

These spaces support a healthy lifestyle, with a gym, a yoga area and plenty of green space for walking and relaxing. The complex features a state-of-the-art security system with access control and closed-circuit cameras, while smart mailboxes in each home ensure no parcel goes undelivered.

Location and access

The location adds to the appeal. A wide range of services is only minutes away, including internationally renowned golf courses, marinas, shopping centres and top restaurants.

Access is easy too. The development connects directly to the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway and is close to the AP-7 toll motorway, offering quick access to shops, sports facilities and nearby towns.

Anyone interested in the last homes available can request more information at malakai.urbincasa.es