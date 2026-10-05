Malaga CF striker Chupete earns Spain Under-21 call-up after rapid rise

Chupete, with Malaga and during his first training session with the national team.

Jorge Garrido 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:05h.

Chupete's remarkable rise has reached another milestone after the Malaga CF striker was called up to the Spain Under-21 squad for the first time.

The Cordoba-born forward, who joined Malaga’s academy in 2021, was playing for Atletico Malagueño in Tercera Federación at the start of 2025. He was soon splitting his time between the reserve side and Sergio Pellicer’s first team before establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players.

Chupete scored 17 goals for the reserve side during the first half of the 2024-25 season and made his professional debut in a brief appearance against Granada. He later scored his first Malaga goal against Deportivo, coming off the bench in the 79th minute to secure a draw.

He finished that season with 28 goals, scoring four for the first team and 24 in 23 appearances for the reserve side. His final goal for Malagueño came in the promotion match against Mancha Real at La Rosaleda.

A key player

He continued his breakthrough last season, scoring 25 goals and becoming one of the standout young forwards in Spanish football. He also scored in Malaga’s promotion-clinching victory at Almeria as they returned to La Liga for the first time in eight years.

The call-up completes a remarkable progression for a player who had previously been overlooked by Spain despite his performances. He joins Malaga teammate Rafita in the current Under-21 squad.

Chupete will have only one chance to make his Spain debut during the current international break (against Romania on Tuesday), after coach David Gordo called him up as a late replacement for Real Madrid's Carlos Espí, who has been promoted to the full squad following an injury to Ferran Torres.