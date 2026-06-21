Málaga CF promoted: Blue and whites beat Almería 2-1 in playoff final

Dilip Kuner 20/06/2026 Actualizado 21/06/2026 - 00:09h.

They have done it! A two goal to one win has seen Málaga overcome Almería to reach the Primera after eight years of heartache.

Following a tense, goalless first leg at La Rosaleda, the promotion battle reached its thrilling conclusion at the UD Almería Stadium.

Under the guidance of manager Juanfran Funes, Málaga broke the deadlock in the 65th minute through a critical strike by Carlos Ruiz Rubio.

The visitors quickly doubled their lead just six minutes later, in the 71st minute, when David Larrubia Romano found the back of the net from outside the box to make it 2-0.Almería refused to back down on their home turf.

In the 76th minute, veteran forward Léo Baptistão executed a spectacular individual move inside the area, beating the defender and goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero to pull a goal back and make it 1-2.

The final minutes of the match dissolved into a chaotic, highly heated affair. During the 10 lengthy minutes of stoppage time, emotions boiled over as Almería's Thalys Henrique Gomes de Araújo was handed a direct red card in the 95th minute.

Málaga's young midfielder Aarón Ochoa was also sent off in the 98th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Despite the intense pressure, Málaga held firm to secure the victory.

Exactly eight years after their painful 2018 relegation from the top flight - and having dropped as far down as the third-tier Primera Federación just a few seasons ago - the Andalusian club has officially finalised its resurrection.

Málaga CF are officially back in the Primera División.