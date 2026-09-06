Malaga CF left to rue missed penalty as Levante escape with a point

Chupete follows up his missed penalty, but gives away a foul.

Daryl Finch 06/09/2026 Actualizado a las 23:12h.

Despite dominating large periods of the match and having the clearest chances, Malaga CF are still searching for their first win of the season after they were held to a goalless draw by Levante at La Rosaleda on Sunday.

Chupete missed an early penalty after Nacho Pérez handled Juan Cruz’s left-wing cross inside the area, while David Larrubia also came close with an effort that went just wide. The result means Malaga remain without a win after four matches but move off the bottom of the table with two points.

The attendance of 29,264 at La Rosaleda was a new record, with only a small number of home season-ticket holders absent. The match also gave coach Juanfran Funes a chance to make four changes after the defeat at Real Madrid, with Dani Lorenzo, José Salinas, Pablo Martínez and Cruz brought into the starting XI.

Chupete unable to make the difference

Despite an early lapse in concentration from Pablo Martínez, which almost allowed Thiago Fernández to give Levante a lead within the opening seconds, Malaga immediately took control and their pressure produced the penalty in the opening stages.

Chupete struck his spot-kick firmly down the middle, but Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who may not have produced the required heroics at the World Cup, held his ground and saved. The forward then appeared to score from the rebound, only for the referee to award a foul after the forward bundled over the defender with his forearm as he recovered the ball.

The hosts continued to dominate possession and territory, with Larrubia producing a strong individual run before sending a shot narrowly wide.

Levante offered little going forward and were largely content to defend, although they did threaten on the counter-attack. Chupete had another opportunity before half time but could not find the finish required to break the deadlock.

The visitors emerged with greater initiative after the interval, and Nacho Pérez forced Alfonso Herrero into an impressive reflex save from a corner kick, but Malaga continued to create the better opportunities.

Funes responded by introducing Izan Merino and Joaquín before later sending on Ramón and Carlos Puga as fatigue began to affect his side. Puga was particularly active from the right-hand side during the final stages, with the home crowd urging Malaga forward.

Joaquín appealed for another penalty late on, but the referee waved play on. Debutant Jens Cajuste also came on in the closing minutes, but much like their last home game against Deportivo, Malaga ran out of steam and couldn't find the decisive goal.

The draw leaves the newly promoted side in the relegation zone but no longer bottom of the table.