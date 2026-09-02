Malaga CF complete seven-signing summer transfer window after securing late reinforcements

Antonio Góngora 02/09/2026 a las 20:43h.

Jens Cajuste, Juan Berrocal and Adam Aznou all came through the door at Malaga CF in the final days of the summer transfer window as the club completed their summer recruitment with a total of seven new signings.

The trio followed defenders Iván Calero and José Salinas, winger Juan Cruz and midfielder Pablo Martínez to La Rosaleda.

Cajuste was the final signing, completing his move on Tuesday night after complications threatened to delay the deal. The 27-year-old midfielder joins on loan from Napoli for the season, with Malaga holding an option to buy.

The Swede spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Ipswich Town. He played 30 Premier League matches during the 2024-25 season before Ipswich were relegated, then featured 31 times in all competitions in the Championship last term.

Berrocal, meanwhile, arrived as a free agent from Getafe on a one-year contract. The central defender, 27, spent the previous campaign and a half on loan at Atlanta United and will provide additional cover following injuries to Diego Murillo and Fernando Calero.

His top-flight experience in Spain consists of 19 appearances for Getafe during the 2024-25 season.

Aznou, for his part, has joined on a season-long loan from Everton without a purchase option. The 20-year-old left-back came through the Barcelona and Bayern Munich academies and made his Bundesliga debut before spending part of the 2024-25 season on loan at Valladolid, where he made 13 appearances.

Squad depth

The club's summer recruitment has maintained the club's intention to preserve the core of the squad that secured promotion while adding experience and depth for the step up to the top flight.

Now, in terms of squad depth, Malaga have filled all 25 first-team places, while Aarón Ochoa, Rafita and Aznou are also expected to train regularly with Funes's senior squad.

Elsewhere, Academy player Arriaza has extended his contract before completing a loan move to Segunda RFEF side Estepona.