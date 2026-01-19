Malaga CF climb into the play-off spots thanks to impressive derby win

Daryl Finch Monday, 19 January 2026, 10:10 | Updated 11:12h. Share

Malaga CF have surged into the Segunda División play-off places after Juan Francisco Funes's side ground out a 1-0 derby victory in Cordoba on Sunday night. Their fifth win on the bounce has helped transform the side from one whose main focus was on avoiding relegation into a genuine force in the promotion chase.

Playing at a raucous Nuevo Arcángel, the new coach again opted for a 4-4-2 system, repeating the approach that had worked in Gijón.

The opening exchanges were tight and highly tactical, with both sides battling for control of possession. Cordoba pressed aggressively, while Malaga sought to slow the tempo and wait for openings, much as they had done earlier in the campaign at Albacete and Valladolid.

Clear chances were scarce in the early stages. Cristian Carracedo was Cordoba’s main outlet, firing a high volley wide, while defender Xavi Sintes glanced a header off target from a second phase of a corner.

Malaga’s first warning came through Rafita, who unfortunately rounded off a well-worked move with a rising effort over the bar.

Larrubia strikes

The decisive moment arrived just before the half-hour mark. After Chupete battled for possession down the right, a deflection turned into a perfectly weighted through ball for winger David Larrubia, who burst past Sintes and calmly slotted a low finish beyond Iker Álvarez at his near post. It was a goal that rewarded Malaga’s patience and belief.

The second half proved increasingly uncomfortable for the visitors. Iván Ania reshaped his midfield by introducing Isma Ruiz and Dalisson, adding urgency and attacking intent.

Carlos Albarrán and Adri Fuentes both went close to equalising, while Malaga dropped deeper, defending in tight spaces around goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

Transitions became harder to execute, though an offside call denied Adrián Niño a second goal after he finished well from a rare break.

As pressure mounted, Malaga adopted a more conservative 4-1-4-1 shape. Niño cleared one Albarrán effort off the line from a corner, and Herrero later rushed out to narrow the angle on Adri Fuentes, getting his toe to the ball to deflect the shot wide. Six minutes of added time followed, but Malaga held firm.

When the final whistle blew, the sense of achievement was unmistakable. Surrounded by more than 1,000 travelling supporters, the Malaga players celebrated a major milestone, having not occupied a play-off position at this stage of the season since 2018-19.