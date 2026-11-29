Malaga's general manager, Kike Pérez, and Miguel Ángel Corona, the new sporting director, after signing the agreement.

Pedro Luis Alonso 29/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:20h.

Malaga CF have appointed Miguel Ángel Corona as their new sporting director, tasking him with rescuing a season that has started badly for the bottom-placed club.

Corona, born in Talavera in 1981, has signed for the rest of the current campaign and two more, until 2029. He replaces Loren Juarros, who held the post between 2023 and 2026, and will work alongside Carmelo del Pozo as technical secretary.

Having worked together at Valencia since 2023, the pair have clear roles. Corona will take the football decisions and negotiate arrivals and departures, while Del Pozo looks for players to reshape the squad.

Francisco José Capote, the previous technical secretary, remains in the strengthened structure.

That work begins in January, although room for manoeuvre is limited: only one registration slot is free, left by the seriously injured Julen Lobete, so signings depend on agreeing exits first.

Experience

As a player, Corona came through Real Madrid's youth system without making an official first-team debut, then played for Zaragoza, Polideportivo Ejido and Albacete before settling at Almeria, where he retired in 2017 and moved into the front office.

Valencia was the longest stop. He rose there from head of scouting to the top football post between 2020 and 2025, and the club reached the Copa del Rey final in 2022. During his tenure, decisions required approval from majority shareholder Peter Lim, and available funds were limited.

His latest job was at Greek side Panathinaikos, which he joined in November 2025 as former Liverpool manager Rafa Benítez took charge.