Juarros took the job in the summer of 2023 and leaves after just over three years.

Pedro Luis Alonso 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 19:08h.

Malaga CF have sacked sporting director Loren Juarros after their poor start to life back in La Liga yielded just five points from the opening 13 matches. The side sit bottom of La Liga, seven points from safety, having not picked up a single win so far. The club told Juarros of the decision on Wednesday and confirmed it minutes later.

The dismissal reflects a belief that the team's problems stem mainly from poor squad planning. Seven summer signings (José Salinas, Fernando Calero, Adam Aznou, Juan Berrocal, Jens Cajuste, Juan Cruz and Pablo Martínez) have added little to the promotion-winning squad, which lacks top-flight experience.

Juarros took the job in the summer of 2023 and leaves after just over three years. He oversaw two promotions, from Primera RFEF to La Liga, and reorganised the club around a youth-development model, including a framework agreement with almost all clubs in Malaga province.

However, his record in the transfer market was often questioned, despite hits such as Alfonso Herrero and Carlos Puga. His relationship with the court-appointed administrator had been strained in recent months, although he and head coach Juanfran Funes both extended their contracts until June 2028 at Easter.

Looking ahead

Malaga have several candidates to replace Juarros and expect to announce their choice soon. Miguel Ángel Corona, formerly of Panathinaikos, Valencia and Almeria, is the favourite. Antonio Cordón, Mikel Martija, Alfredo Merino and Nico Rodríguez are also under consideration.

The new man in the hot seat must oversee a squad overhaul in the January transfer window. Malaga have only one free squad place, held by the seriously injured Julen Lobete, so any extra arrivals would require agreed contract terminations.

The new director must also decide whether to keep coach Juanfran Funes, who could step aside if results don't soon come. That said, he is expected to stay.

Four league games remain before the window opens: Malaga host Athletic, visit Sevilla, host Barcelona and then travel to Rayo Vallecano.