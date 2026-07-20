Malaga CF add Ceuta and Al-Arabi to finalised list of pre-season opponents ahead of La Liga return

Malaga's Joaquín on the ball during his side's away clash with Ceuta last season.

Antonio Góngora / Jorge Garrido 20/07/2026 a las 13:31h.

Second-tier Ceuta and Qatar's Al-Arabi have been confirmed as the latest additions to Malaga CF's pre-season programme ahead of their return to La Liga.

Juanfran Funes's side will face Al-Arabi at the Marbella Football Center on Thursday 6 August at 8pm before travelling to Ceuta the following day to take on the hosts in the XII Trofeo Ciudad de Ceuta at the Alfonso Murube Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm, with ticket details to be announced by Ceuta in the coming days.

The two fixtures complete Malaga's planned programme of four summer friendlies. They will first meet Leicester City in Algeciras on 25 July before facing Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad at the Marbella Football Center on 30 July.

Playing on consecutive days means Funes is expected to split his squad across the two fixtures as preparations continue for the new top-flight season.

Ceuta, who secured Segunda División survival comfortably after promotion, have become familiar opponents for Malaga in recent years following meetings in both Primera Federación and the second tier.