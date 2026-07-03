Malaga CF to face Leicester City as pre-season tickets go on sale

Jorge Garrido 03/07/2026 a las 17:35h.

Malaga CF have put tickets on sale for their first pre-season friendly of the summer against Leicester City, with the match set to take place at the Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras on Saturday 25 July at 7pm.

The club announced on Friday that tickets, priced between 15 and 35 euros, are now available through the official sales platform (in the 'home tickets' section). High demand saw supporters form a virtual queue shortly after sales opened.

The fixture, announced on Thursday, will be Malaga's first warm-up match ahead of their return to Spain's top flight. Leicester, who famously won the Premier League title in 2016, will provide the opposition despite now competing in England's League One following successive relegations.

Malaga are due to resume training on 13 July before beginning their preparations, which will also include their customary training camp in Estepona. The club are expected to play around four pre-season friendlies, with further fixtures yet to be confirmed.

The match will be played at the 7,200-capacity Nuevo Mirador, around 136 kilometres from Malaga. The venue could attract a large travelling support after fans demonstrated strong interest as soon as tickets became available.

The English side, who remain one of the most recognisable names in European football thanks to their remarkable Premier League triumph a decade ago, are also scheduled to face Cadiz three days before meeting Malaga.