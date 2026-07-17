Marbella Football Center to host Malaga CF's second friendly against Al-Ittihad

J. GARRIDO 17/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have been confirmed as Malaga's second opponents of pre-season. The sides will meet on Thursday 30 July at 8pm at the Marbella Football Center, with general admission tickets priced at 18 euros.

The fixture follows the previously announced friendly against Leicester City on 25 July in Algeciras. Overall, the club plans to schedule four pre-season matches before the new campaign, with the remaining two opponents yet to be revealed.

The match with the Saudis will be a special moment or former Malaga academy product Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan forward signed for Al-Ittihad from Fenerbahçe in January and joined a roster filled with talent that will be familiar to fans of the Premier League.

Ex-Liverpool man Fabinho anchors the midfield; Steven Bergwijn, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, plays on the wing; and on the other side is former Aston Villa man Moussa Diaby.