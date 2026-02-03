Late penalty sting finally brings Malaga CF's dream run to an end

Daryl Finch Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 09:49 Share

Malaga CF's impressive unbeaten run under Juan Francisco Funes came to an abrupt end on Monday night as they were undone by a late, controversial penalty that sealed a 2-1 defeat to Segunda bottom club Mirandés at Anduva. The unfortunate loss halted an incredible six-game winning streak that had lifted the side into the play-off places.

The match, played in freezing conditions in front of around 5,000 spectators, began with the in-form visitors asserting themselves.

Funes, forced once more into changes by the suspensions of Diego Murillo and Carlos Dotor, opted for Ángel Recio in the heart of defence and Rafa in midfield and again used two forwards, with Chupete and Adrián Niño leading the line.

Malaga dominated possession early on and, after his initial shot was blocked, Chupete struck the post from a tight angle, signalling an encouraging start.

However, that momentum was checked after ten minutes when goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero was forced into a superb save from Javi Hernández. From that moment, the game became more even, and the bottom-of-the-table side began to grow into the contest.

In fact, their pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when Carlos Fernández, with all the time in the world, was able to control a cross from the left on the penalty spot and fire home from close range to put the hosts ahead.

Malaga responded by pushing higher up the pitch but found their rhythm disrupted by a Mirandés side keen to slow the game and protect their advantage.

Chances for Recio and Dani Lorenzo followed, but the visitors went into the break trailing despite sustained pressure.

Brief revival

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Malaga increasing the intensity. Aarón Ochoa replaced Rafa at the restart and the visitors pressed higher.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 59th minute when Ochoa headed in from close range after Carlos Puga's hooked cross from the byline was sent looping into the air via a block on Niño's strike, levelling the scores and gifting a deserved equaliser.

With Joaquín introduced soon after, the away side sensed an opportunity to go on and win the game. Instead, Mirandés gradually wrestled control again and forced Malaga back towards their own area.

The match opened up into an unpredictable exchange, with the hosts enjoying longer spells of possession and the visitors looking to counter.

In the 84th minute, Herrero kept his side alive with a vital save, pushing Javi Hernández's freekick onto the crossbar and back out.

Late blow

The decisive moment came from the resulting corner when referee Moreno Aragón awarded Mirandés a penalty for a barely noticeable tug by Puga. Although there was some contact, the decision was extremely harsh, yet VAR chose not intervene.

Carlos Fernández converted superbly from the spot, placing his effort into the side netting, just beyond the keeper, to claim his second goal of the night.

Malaga refused to surrender and continued to press during an extended period of added time. Into the seventh minute of additional time, Einar Galilea came closest with an improvised back-heel effort on Josué Dorrio's cross that drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

Despite the defeat, Malaga remain just inside the Segunda play-off places with the weekend's action now complete. However, the loss ended a remarkable run under Funes and marked a dip in performance compared to recent outings.

Mirandés, meanwhile, earned a vital victory in their fight at the foot of the table.