Joaquín Muñoz fires Malaga CF into the Segunda play-off final

Daryl Finch 10/06/2026 Actualizado 11/06/2026 - 00:30h.

Just two games separate Malaga CF and a return to the top flight of Spanish football after a Joaquín Muñoz equaliser at La Rosaleda on Wednesday night sealed a 2-1 aggregate win over Las Palmas in the Segunda play-off semi-finals.

Having brought a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Gran Canaria on Sunday, Malaga were the favourites to win on home territory. Few, therefore, would have predicted how the game would get under way. Within just three minutes, the visitors were ahead.

Veteran forward Jesé finished off a slick attacking move by the Canary Islanders, who built from the back and converted from a neat cut-back to get the better of Alfonso Herrero, who got a hand to the ball.

The goal stunned a division-record attendance for the season and altered the balance of the contest completely.

Shellshocked, Malaga responded gradually, re-establishing control through possession phases and wider territorial dominance. That said, Las Palmas slowed the tempo in a first half marked by tactical caution and limited openings.

Increased urgency

The second half began with increased urgency from Malaga but continued to feature few clear chances as Las Palmas dropped into a compact low block.

Eventually, though, after sustained pressure, the breakthrough arrived midway through the second half. Minutes after coach Juanfran Funes switched to a 4-4-2, the newly introduced Adrián Niño was at the centre of the action. His header from Rafita's cross from the left was blocked, falling kindly for Joaquín to sweep a side-footed effort in at the near post.

The stadium erupted, with the momentum now shifting decisively towards Malaga, who, shortly afterwards, created further chances to extend their lead on the night.

Niño, who showed great strength, was denied by the keeper following a rapid transition, while Ramón later found himself through on goal but failed to convert what was the clearest opportunity of the match’s closing stages.

Into seven minutes of stoppage time, Las Palmas attempted a late response, taking advantage of the increasing nerves around the stadium. Their best chance, however, was cleared off the line by a scrambling Carlos Puga after a chipped shot evaded the keeper.

Relief

Eventually, the final whistle confirmed the result and triggered immediate celebrations around La Rosaleda, where supporters had played a visible role throughout the evening.

The players acknowledged the crowd after the match, with emotions carrying over from a tense but controlled performance.

Attention now turns to the final, with Andalusian rivals Almeria waiting following their 4-3 aggregate win over Castellón.

The first matchup will be played this Sunday at La Rosaleda (kick-off 9pm) before the team head down the coast for the decisive leg on Saturday 20 June, also at 9pm.