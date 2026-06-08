David Larrubia gives Malaga CF one-goal advantage going back to La Rosaleda

David Larrubia celebrates scoring the only goal of the game on Sunday.

Daryl Finch 08/06/2026 Actualizado a las 00:14h.

Malaga CF took a significant step towards the Segunda play-off final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Las Palmas in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Sunday night.

A second-half goal from David Larrubia proved decisive at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, giving Juan Francisco Funes's side a deserved advantage ahead of the return leg at La Rosaleda on Wednesday.

Funes made one change to his starting line-up, bringing in Aarón Ochoa for Joaquín in a move designed to improve control of possession against a Las Palmas side known for dominating the ball.

Their game plan worked from the outset: the visitors arrived in Gran Canaria carrying strong momentum and quickly demonstrated why they have become one of the form teams in the competition.

Malaga controlled large periods of the opening stages and created the first clear opportunities. Chupete threatened with an effort from distance before later heading narrowly wide. Einar Galilea also came close, although play had already been stopped for a foul.

As the first half progressed, Las Palmas attempted to grow into the contest but struggled to break through Malaga's organised press. The visitors continued to look the more dangerous side, with Larrubia going close from a Chupete cross before testing goalkeeper Dinko Horkas from long range.

Penalty claim

A significant moment arrived shortly before half time. After Galilea was forced off through injury and replaced by Javier Montero, Carlos Dotor appeared to be brought down inside the penalty area by Enrique Clemente after reaching a through ball from Chupete.

Referee Andrés Fuentes Molina waved play on and there was no intervention from VAR, prompting angry protests from Malaga players and coaching staff as they headed into the interval.

As a result of the scare, Las Palmas began the second half with greater urgency and created several openings, forcing goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero into action. However, Malaga soon regained control and struck in the 56th minute.

Breakthrough

In what proved to be the move of the match, Chupete drove forward before the ball broke to Dani Lorenzo, whose improvised backheel found Larrubia with the goal at his mercy. The winger finished the flowing team move to silence the home crowd and put Malaga ahead.

The goal reflected the balance of play, with Malaga continuing to frustrate their opponents while remaining a threat on the counter-attack.

Funes introduced fresh legs to maintain intensity and protect the advantage, yet the visitors could have strengthened their position late on when Darko Brasanac found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but failed to convert.

Las Palmas also threatened sporadically in the closing stages, but Malaga held firm to secure a valuable first-leg victory, even if the tie remains finely balanced, with just a single goal separating the teams.