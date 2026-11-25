Marina Rivas 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 18:41h.

A corner of King's Cross turned blue and white on Sunday as around 150 Malaga CF supporters packed into the Camino restaurant in London to watch Sunday's match against Osasuna.

The get-together, organised by the club and Cervezas Victoria, drew fans from across the city and its surroundings, many of them members of the Peña Malaguista de Londres, the club's supporters' group in the capital.

Juan González, a Malaga native who lives in London and helps run the group, said the idea grew following the side's play-off journey last season. "A few of us got together then and took it more seriously from there," he said. "Whether we won or not, we were just as keen to get it going, in the top flight or the second tier."

The group now has a WhatsApp chat with more than 50 members, and he encouraged other fans in the area to join in.

Pedro Harrison, who owns Harrison's Coffee in Paddington, the group's base, was also there. His family is originally from Chile but lived in Malaga for many years. "We all watched the promotion here," he said. "My daughter loves football and she came up with the idea of setting up a group and then a supporters' club."

Not everyone spoke Spanish, though. Ollie Parram, from Bournemouth, travelled two or three hours for the match. "Unfortunately, the result wasn't what we wanted but it's great to watch Malaga with other fans," he said. His family has a flat in Malaga and he has supported the club for five years.