Adrián Niño passed up an excellent opportunity to equalise after going clean through on goal.

Daryl Finch 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:03h.

Top-flight football returned after the international break this weekend, but very little has changed for Malaga CF. Their winless start to their La Liga season stretched to 13 games on Sunday after a 1-0 away defeat to relegation rivals Osasuna, leaving them seven points from safety. It was their third straight defeat.

Ante Budimir scored the only goal in the 20th minute at El Sadar, where 19,813 spectators watched him head in a cross from the right by Valentin Rosier after getting the better of Álex Pastor and the rest of the Malaga defence.

Malaga coach Juanfran Funes made seven changes following three straight defeats, with Diego Murillo making his season debut at right-back and David Larrubia and Joaquín Muñoz regularly swapping flanks.

His side began brightly, but Osasuna gradually took control. Kike Barja was denied by a fine save from Alfonso Herrero, and Budimir was thwarted on the follow-up by a flying block.

Soon after, the veteran Croatian striker hit a spectacular volley narrowly wide.

The match stayed open throughout, with chances at both ends. Malaga had the best chance to level three minutes after the break when Adrián Niño was clear on goal, but he chipped the ball over Sergio Herrera and wide.

Budimir then hit the bar for the hosts, who looked the likelier to score for much of the second half.

No reward

The visitors did finish the stronger side, though. Despite often struggling to build out from the back, Larrubia and Niño combined several times without reward, and substitute Juan Cruz headed a chance off target when unmarked in the middle of the penalty area.

Osasuna's Alejandro Catena was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time, but there was no time left for Malaga to profit.

The result was only Osasuna's second win in their last 10 league games, although it was enough to move them well clear of the bottom three.

Malaga, who have not won an away match in LaLiga since December 2017, are expected to strengthen their squad considerably in the winter transfer window as the gap to safety continues to grow.