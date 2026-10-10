Adrián Niño again to the rescue for Malaga CF who salvage late point

Daryl Finch 10/10/2026 Actualizado a las 02:53h.

Adrián Niño came off the bench to score in the last minute of added time on Friday night, earning Malaga CF a 1-1 draw with Espanyol in front of 28,167 spectators at La Rosaleda.

Just as he did at Balaídos, the striker from Rota produced a late equaliser, this time meeting Rafita’s cross from the right with a first-time finish in the 93rd minute.

The point leaves Malaga still searching for their first victory after eight matches back in La Liga, and they will stay bottom unless Valencia lose this weekend.

Malaga coach Juanfran Funes made four changes after the extended international break and gave centre-back Fernando Calero his debut against his former club.

However, he couldn't stop the visitors from taking the lead in the 13th minute when Malaga-born Bryan Zaragoza, set up by Javi Hernández, worked his way past Carlos Puga and Calero before finding the inside of the post. His celebration drew loud whistles from the home crowd, and a spat with Puga later earned both players a yellow card.

Malaga’s best first-half chance fell to David Larrubia, whose low shot was saved by Ángel Fortuño. At the other end, Puga cleared a Roberto backheel off the line and Alfonso Herrero was also called into action.

Chupete thought he had won a penalty before the break, but the incident was ruled out for offside.

Triple change

Funes waited until the hour mark to make a triple change, bringing on striker Adrián Niño, Carlos Dotor and debutant Adam Aznou, who joined the club in the summer on loan from Everton.

Shortly afterwards, Pablo Martínez smashed a long-range free kick against the crossbar, while Chupete and Dotor both appealed for penalties without success.

Espanyol sat deeper after withdrawing Javi Hernández, the league’s top assist provider, on 57 minutes. That invited sustained pressure, even though Malaga often lacked clear ideas in the final third, especially as Larrubia was slow to act on a three-on-three counter-attack.

It seemed the visitors would hold on. Instead, Niño popped up once again in the closing seconds, and the home fans went away in high spirits despite another draw.