Adrián Niño gifts Malaga CF a late point despite another worrying attacking display

Daryl Finch 13/09/2026 Actualizado a las 18:01h.

After yet another unconvincing attacking display since their return to the top flight, Malaga CF will consider themselves fortunate to have rescued a point against Celta Vigo at Balaídos on Sunday, as substitute Adrián Niño headed home six minutes from time.

While the late equaliser spared them from a defeat that had looked increasingly likely, the result leaves Malaga without a win since sealing promotion from Segunda.

This came after they began positively and enjoyed as much as 70 per cent possession, but their dominance was largely ineffective, raising questions again about whether they have fully adapted to La Liga football. Their slow circulation allowed Celta to adjust their pressing and create opportunities from quick transitions.

Goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero kept his side level with several important saves, particularly in a one-on-one with Sergio Carreira, before Celta eventually took the lead in the 41st minute. Dani Lorenzo lost possession in midfield for the second time in quick succession and Ferran Jutglà took advantage, cutting inside before firing a low shot into the corner beyond Herrero.

Malaga failed to register a shot on target during the first half and coach Juanfran Funes warned his players during the drinks break that their possession was not translating into control. "A team with 60 per cent of the ball doesn't come here to give up three counter-attacks", he told them.

Funes made several tactical changes after the interval, eventually switching to a back three with Carlos Puga and Juan Cruz operating as wing-backs. However, Malaga continued to struggle to create clear opportunities and Celta remained the more threatening side.

Niño makes immediate impact

After a long slog, the visitors finally registered their first shot on target in the 83rd minute when Pablo Martínez's long-range effort was turned behind by Ionut Radu. Then, from the resulting corner came the turning point: Niño was left unmarked and headed the ball across goal and into the net to make it 1-1.

The forward, making his first league appearance after a muscle injury in pre-season, had only been on the pitch for around 17 minutes.

Malaga then concentrated on protecting the point, though Celta substitute Iago Aspas came incredibly close with a curling effort from the right late on.

The draw temporarily lifted them out of the relegation zone, although they will return to the bottom three if Villarreal avoid defeat against Real Betis on Monday.

Malaga now face two more matches next week (Villarreal at home on Thursday, 9:30pm; and Getafe away on Sunday, 2pm) before a 19-day break from competitive action.