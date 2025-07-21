Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 21 July 2025, 08:03 Compartir

Bea González and Claudia Fernández delivered a masterclass on Sunday to win the Andalucía Malaga Premier Padel, ending a 12‑year wait for a home winner at the Martín Carpena arena.

The third seeds defeated Marta Ortega and Tamara Icardo 6‑2 6‑1 in front of a record crowd of 10,014. It was the second title of the season for the pair after their victory in Asunción.

González, from the Malaga seaside district of El Palo, had long targeted success in her home city. “I really wanted to do well," she said.

"It has been a week full of emotions, sometimes hard to handle, so what I feel now is satisfaction for a job well done. I am so happy.”

Her return from a 2024 season marred by injury drew huge support, with fans chanting her name and wearing her shirt throughout the week.

The 23‑year‑old and her Madrid‑born partner swept through the tournament without dropping a set. The result confirmed them as one of the most exciting young pairings on the circuit.

Meanwhile, in the men’s final, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello defended their crown with a 6‑4 7‑5 victory over Ale Galán and Fede Chingotto.

Farewell to a legend

Before the trophy presentations, attention turned to the most decorated player in padel history, Carolina Navarro. The 49‑year‑old, a former world number one with more than 100 titles, said goodbye to the sport in front of her home crowd.

Zoom Carolina Navarro returned to centre court on Sunday. Ñito Salas

She played her last match on Thursday alongside Melania Merino and returned to centre court on Sunday, overcome with emotion as a tribute video played and the arena rose in applause.

“For me, the most important thing is to be remembered as a good person. That's what truly lasts,” Navarro said in the recording, fighting back tears.

Her parents and siblings joined her on court before Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre presented a commemorative trophy.