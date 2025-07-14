Hopes revived for arena overhaul now that Malaga won't be a FIFA World Cup football host city

The view inside the Martín Carpena area during a game this year.

Juan Calderón Malaga Monday, 14 July 2025

Unicaja Málaga basketball club has renewed calls to modernise the Martín Carpena arena following the scrapping of Malaga’s proposed redevelopment of La Rosaleda stadium.

The club believes the council's decision to pull out of hosting the 2030 Fifa World Cup may now create an opportunity to finally address long-standing deficiencies at their home venue.

Unicaja had previously urged the city council, the arena's owners, to approve a series of improvements. However, officials prioritised La Rosaleda, whose ambitious revamp was tied to Spain’s FIFA World Cup bid.

Areas for improvement

The multiuse arena, inaugurated in 1999 and partially expanded to hold 13,000 spectators in 2010, is considered outdated in some areas. Retractable seating causes discomfort to spectators, while the club has long pushed for a revamp of the stands to reflect team colours and enhance the fan experience.

Club president Antonio López Nieto insisted the arena “needs a remodel” and said the plans could be funded with a fraction of the money originally set aside for La Rosaleda.

City councillor for Sport Borja Vivas acknowledged regular dialogue with the club but stated no actions were imminent. Mayor Francisco de la Torre last week told Radio Marca that the venue “serves its purpose well” and insisted housing projects were a higher priority.

A recent one-million-euro investment saw a new scoreboard and audio system installed, though sound quality remains poor.