Bilbao woman under investigation for sending parcel with water bottles containing live axolotls

The Ertzaintza (Basque Country police) are investigating a 36-year-old woman for possession and alleged trafficking of 17 axolotls: a critically endangered salamander species.

The police have charged the suspect with trafficking protected species and animal cruelty.

The woman sent two of these specimens inside separate bottles of water via a parcel delivery service. The police managed to recover the animals before they reached their destination, the home of a 23-year-old man in Oviedo.

The man is also under investigation for an alleged offence of trafficking protected species and animal cruelty.

After recovering the parcel, the Ertzaintza launched an investigation, which led them to identifying the woman as the sender of the parcel.

During a raid at her home on Tuesday, the police found another 15 axolotls.

The investigation remains open, with a focus on establishing the origin of the specimens, the circumstances surrounding their possession and transfer and any potential liabilities.

A critically endangerd species

Axolotls are amphibians native to Mexico. Their wild population is in a critical state.

Their possession, trade and transfer are subject to controls and require documentation proving the animals' legal origin and traceability.

The shipment of live animals via ordinary mail or parcel services is subject to Spanish animal protection and welfare regulations.

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