Bioparc Fuengirola using specially made frozen treats to keep animals cool during the heatwave

Bioparc Fuengirola has stepped up its special summer welfare protocol as a heatwave pushes temperatures well above 40 degrees in many parts of Spain, giving ... its animals personalised frozen treats and extra cooling measures to help them cope with the extreme conditions.

As it does every summer, the wildlife park has adapted its daily animal management routines to suit the weather, intensifying precautions during periods of extreme heat, according to a statement from the zoo.

One of the key measures is the preparation of its well-known 'helados salvajes' (wild ice lollies) specially designed for different species. As well as helping animals cool down, they form an important part of the zoo's environmental enrichment programme, which provides mental and physical stimulation that encourages natural behaviours.

Rather than being simple refreshments, the ice lollies are developed by the zoo's Department of Zoology and tailored to each species' nutritional, physiological and behavioural needs. They're made using ingredients already found in the animals' diets, including fruit, insects, vegetables, leaves, seeds and natural meat broths, then frozen in different formats to encourage longer interaction.

This summer, the frozen treats have been provided for Sumatran tigers, pygmy hippos, red river hogs and the park's family of western lowland gorillas, allowing them to explore, manipulate and enjoy the ice blocks while displaying natural behaviours.

For the big cats, the frozen treats encourage exploration, object manipulation and problem-solving before they reach their food. For the gorillas, they promote foraging and interaction with different features of their environment, while the pygmy hippos and red river hogs are encouraged to stay active during the hottest part of the day.

Animal welfare model

Bioparc said environmental enrichment is one of the foundations of its animal welfare model, providing physical, sensory, social, cognitive and food-related stimulation that lets animals express natural behaviours, stay active and improve their overall quality of life.

Over summer, these measures are supported by changes to animal management routines, additional drinking points, showers and sprinklers in selected enclosures, more shaded areas, continuous access to climate-controlled spaces where required and ongoing monitoring by the park's zoology and veterinary teams.

Each measure is tailored to the biological needs of individual species, as animals respond differently to high temperatures. While many of them originate from tropical regions where heat is a natural part of their environment, spells of extreme weather call for extra precautions to maintain the highest standards of animal welfare.

The park said the programme also helps visitors understand the work carried out behind the scenes. "Behind every enrichment activity there's a planning process involving keepers, vets and biologists, all working towards the same goal: ensuring the welfare of animals in our care and encouraging the natural behaviours that are essential to their development."