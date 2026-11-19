Manuel García 19/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:22h.

The Guardia Civil arrested on Thursday two men, ages 19 and 20, in Valencia on suspicion of helping run the logistical and support network behind the violent 'Blocus' movement in Spain. The group allegedly used protest calls as cover to organise looting and other acts of violence in several cities. The arrests took place as part of an investigation into the group's organisation, communications and attempts to evade police detection.

The two suspects belonged to the inner circle of the movement's alleged founder and leading ideologue, whom police arrested in Picanya, near Valencia, on 30 October. Investigators believe the men played separate roles in coordinating the group's activities, concealing the identities of those in charge and introducing measures designed to obstruct the police investigation.

The operation follows serious disturbances in Barcelona on 24 October, when around 500 people took part in clashes and carried out numerous looting raids and acts of vandalism against shops and other businesses.

The structure of 'Blocus'

After the first arrest, police analysed the information they had gathered and identified two people from the alleged founder's closest circle. Their investigation suggests that both men held specific responsibilities within the support network behind the movement.

One suspect allegedly set up a messaging account using techniques designed to conceal his identity. He then used the account to help run a group chat where members coordinated protest gatherings and shared instructions for carrying out looting raids.

The second suspect allegedly introduced various security measures to prevent investigators from identifying the movement's main organiser.

Among other steps, he reportedly suggested that several people should re-record the video in which officers arrested the alleged founder on 30 October had seen him publicly present himself as the leader of 'Blocus'.

The aim, investigators believe, was to make it harder to establish who had created the original video and thereby allow the group's criminal activities to continue.

Fraudulent links

According to the newspaper Las Provincias, the investigation also uncovered other methods the suspects allegedly used to obtain information about third parties. One of the men reportedly circulated links that appeared to lead to videos on a well-known social media platform.

However, when users clicked on the links, the page activated their mobile phone cameras and secretly sent a photograph of them to the suspect.

Investigators also found evidence that the men had tried to destroy records of their activities. One suspect allegedly deleted dozens of messages in the hours before and after officers arrested the alleged founder of 'Blocus', apparently in an attempt to hinder the police investigation.

Since police arrested the alleged founder, 'Blocus' has not organised any of the violent demonstrations it had previously called for.

With these two further arrests, the Guardia Civil are making progress in establishing what happened and identifying those who allegedly held leadership and support roles within the movement.

The Guardia Civil have reminded the public that anyone who takes part in violent demonstrations may face criminal charges, with potentially serious consequences for the future of those under 18.

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