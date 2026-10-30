Valencia police arrest member of radical group 'Blocus' for encouraging manufacture of Molotov cocktails for riots and looting

Arturo Checa 30/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:41h.

The National Police in Valencia arrested on Friday an 18-year-old member of the anonymous radical group 'Blocus', which has been threatening to organise violent riots in various parts of Spain on Halloween night. The detainee's role was to incite others to manufacture explosives.

On Wednesday, the police arrested another suspect: a 17-year-old boy of Senegalese origin but born in Castellón for creating creating the WhatsApp and Telegram groups that organised the riots.

Friday's detainee, who has a prior record for another robbery with violence and has been under supervised release since April, was placed in the custody of the juvenile prosecution. After exercising his right to remain silent, he was sent to pre-trial detention, charged with conspiracy to commit robberies with violence and conspiracy to cause public disorder.

As the National Police pointed out, he encouraged other young people to use Molotov cocktails to create chaos and keep the security forces distracted while they looted shops in Valencia.

The detainee explained in detail how to make the explosives. "A glass bottle, put a cloth soaked in alcohol inside. Add gasoline, sugar and gas. A lighter and you're ready," he wrote online.

The National Police are keeping the operation open and continue to investigate the possible commission of crimes by the members of the Telegram and Whatsapp groups, which together exceed 600 members.

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