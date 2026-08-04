Toddler dies of heatstroke after being left in car in Fuerteventura

C. P. S. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 04/08/2026 Actualizado a las 13:26h.

A 20-month-old toddler died in the early hours of Sunday morning in Fuerteventura after suffering severe heatstroke. It is the first heat-related death reported in the Canary Islands this summer, according to regional Health Department sources.

The boy was airlifted to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Gran Canaria, where medical staff were unable to save his life.

Health officials said the infant suffered heatstroke after being accidentally left inside a vehicle by his father during a severe heatwave.

Infants and children under four, pregnant women, and adults over 65 are considered the most vulnerable during extreme heat events. The Canary Islands are currently experiencing high temperatures posing extreme health risks. Authorities warned that heat also severely affects individuals with pre-existing conditions - such as respiratory, cardiovascular, or kidney diseases - as well as those with hypertension, chronic illnesses like diabetes or severe obesity, cognitive impairments, or those living without shelter.

Heatstroke symptoms

Heatstroke occurs when core body temperature rises above 40°C and the body loses its ability to regulate its own temperature. Symptoms include intense thirst, weakness, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps, and palpitations. More critical warning signs include fainting, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

The toddler's death is the first official heatstroke fatality in the region this year. However, total deaths attributed to high temperatures in the Canary Islands have reached 12 so far in 2026, according to Spain's Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo). Nationwide, heat-related deaths for the summer period stand at 3,201.