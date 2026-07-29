Heatwaves summer 2026
Heatwave deaths in Andalucía triple to 241 as region faces fourth extreme heat spell
Official MoMo monitoring data shows fatalities surged compared to last July as forecasters issue amber warnings for 40C temperatures
María Barranco
Seville
Heat-related deaths in Andalucía have tripled this month compared to July last year, official health figures reveal.
Data from the Carlos III Health Institute' ... s Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) shows 241 people have died from heat-related causes in the region so far in July, up from 83 during the same period in 2025.
The surge in fatalities comes as the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued amber weather warnings for a fourth summer heatwave, with temperatures expected to exceed 40C across Córdoba, Granada, Jaén and Seville.
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Health authorities confirmed that the vast majority of the 241 deaths occurred when extreme heat aggravated pre-existing medical conditions among vulnerable groups, including adults aged over 65, young children, pregnant women, and chronic illness patients.
Direct heatstroke accounted for six fatalities across the region since the start of summer, including five recorded in Seville province.
Weekly fatalities peak during mid-July heat surge
According to MoMo surveillance records, weekly heat-attributed deaths fluctuated significantly alongside regional temperature shifts throughout July:
• 29 June – 5 July: 43 fatalities
• 6 July – 12 July: 116 fatalities (monthly peak)
• 13 July – 19 July: 41 fatalities
• 20 July – 26 July: 36 fatalities
• 27 July – 28 July: 5 fatalities in two days as temperatures rose again
Aemet forecasters warned that the 2026 meteorological summer is proving exceptionally warm across southern Spain, with daily temperatures remaining well above seasonal averages.
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Rossel Aparicio
Amber warnings denoting significant risk are active between 1pm and 9pm today, while yellow alerts cover parts of Almería and Huelva. Coastal wind warnings remain active for Cádiz. High temperatures above 35C are expected to persist across the region until Sunday.