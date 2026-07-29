Heatwave deaths in Andalucía triple to 241 as region faces fourth extreme heat spell

A woman seeks shelter from the high temperatures by a wall.

María Barranco Seville 29/07/2026 Actualizado a las 13:41h.

Heat-related deaths in Andalucía have tripled this month compared to July last year, official health figures reveal.

Data from the Carlos III Health Institute' ... s Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) shows 241 people have died from heat-related causes in the region so far in July, up from 83 during the same period in 2025.