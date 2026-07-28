Malaga province expects fourth heatwave with maximum temperatures of 38C

The respite from the heat in Malaga is coming to an end. The fourth heatwave, which is set to drive up temperatures across almost the ... whole of the country from Wednesday, will also reach the province.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued yellow warnings for high temperatures in the interior of the province for Thursday. The warnings, which particularly concern the Ronda and Antequera areas, will be in place from 1pm to 9pm, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 38C.

The rest of the province is not at risk. Marbella expects normal summer temperatures of 30C. Maximum values in Malaga city and Vélez-Málaga will reach 31C.

The province expects generally light, variable winds on Thursday. In addition, the forecast indicates suspended dust.

Major temperature rises in mainland Spain

In Spain, however, temperatures will generally rise on Wednesday, marking the start of the heatwave.

"We expect temperatures to reach 39-41C in the main river valleys of the southwestern quadrant, 37-39C in parts of the Northern Plateau and La Mancha and 40-42C in the Ebro Valley and the northeastern depressions. In the Canary Islands, we will see a significant rise in temperatures in the mid-altitude areas of La Palma, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, exceeding 37C in the valleys of the latter island," the Aemet forecast says.

Although slight temperature changes could happen over the weekend, Spain does not expect an improvement.

"Maximum temperatures will exceed 40-42C in the interior areas of the southern half of mainland Spain, 39-41C in the Ebro Valley and the northeastern lowlands and 37C in Gran Canaria and parts of the interior of Fuerteventura," Aemet says.

This means that this fourth heatwave of the summer is set to continue until at least Sunday, 2 August.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province