New heatwave scorches Andalucía as temperatures top 40C

A new heatwave – the fourth of the summer – will put much of Spain under weather warnings today (Wednesday), according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Andalucía will bear the brunt of the extreme weather, with amber alerts – denoting a significant risk – issued for Córdoba, Granada and Jaén, where maximum temperatures are forecast to hit 40C. Seville faces a yellow warning.

Aemet confirmed the amber warnings for high temperatures are active between 1pm and 9pm across the Córdoba countryside, the Genil Basin in Granada, and the Guadalquivir Valley, Cazorla, Segura, Morena and Condado regions in Jaén.

The Seville countryside will remain on yellow alert during the same period, with temperatures expected to reach 39C and potentially peak at 40C in eastern areas.

Yellow warnings have also been issued for the Sierra, Pedroches and Subbética regions of Córdoba, as well as Guadix, Baza, Montes de Jaén and Jaén city, where mercury levels could reach 38C.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy or clear skies across the region, with patches of low cloud and airborne dust along the Mediterranean coast today.

Overnight temperatures will rise in the eastern third of the region, fall slightly in isolated areas, and remain stable elsewhere. Winds will remain light and variable.

High temperatures will persist into Thursday and Friday, with inland areas expected to trigger further amber and yellow warnings as maximums reach up to 42C.

Nationally, temperatures will exceed 35C across much of the peninsular interior, inland Mallorca, and southern Gran Canaria today. Valleys in the south-west, the Ebro Valley and Navarre are set to hit between 40C and 42C.

Aemet has not ruled out locally heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Girona Pyrenees.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province