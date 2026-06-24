Man jailed for nearly four years after pouring petrol over his partner in Madrid

A man has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the Provincial Court of Madrid for attempting to kill his partner ... by covering her in petrol.

The incident occurred during the early hours of 4 September 2024 at the couple's shared home in Villanueva del Pardillo. The court heard that the attacker assaulted his partner after refusing to accept her decision to end their relationship.

During the argument, the man struck the victim and choked her before briefly leaving the property. He returned with a red jerrycan of petrol, pushed her onto a sofa, and repeatedly punched her in the face and head.

The attacker then forced the woman to stand up, poured petrol over her, and moved her toward the kitchen while telling her that he was going to kill her.

The victim managed to break free and escape the house, running to the Villanueva del Pardillo local police station for protection. The court heard that the man chased her through the streets but fled when she reached the station. He subsequently discarded the petrol container in a nearby bin.

Judges found the man guilty of attempted homicide and domestic assault. The sentence incorporated aggravating factors of gender-based violence and relationship status.

However, a mitigating factor of restitution was applied as the defendant had deposited 14,000 euros into a court account to compensate the victim for her injuries.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a six-year restraining and communication order, five years of supervised release, and 56 days of community service for the assault charge.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports