Thirteen injured in ceiling collapse at Madrid amusement park Part of the structure fell while a private event was taking place in the theatre at the Parque de Atracciones

At least 13 people, all adults, were slightly injured when part of the false ceiling in the theatre at the Parque de Atracciones in Madrid collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

The park is closed to the public and is not due to open until early March, but some of its facilities can be hired for private events such as meetings, conventions, meals and birthday celebrations. The theatre, which can seat 1,862 people, was being used by an educational cooperative for a meeting. Fortunately, when the accident occurred those attending were taking a break and were not all in their seats.

Eight of the injured were taken to hospital. Two fire crews attended the scene and made the area affected by the ceiling collapse safe, and the Madrid Municipal Police have started to investigate the accident.