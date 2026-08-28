Third day of protests in Ceuta: demonstrators break through police cordon and make their way to the beach

Dozens of Ceuta residents have taken to the streets for the third day to protest against the migration influx the city is experiencing. On Thursday, ... they broke through the police cordon to reach the Trampolín beach, where hundreds of migrants are camping.

Once they had reached the camp, some residents smashed and set settlements on fire. They also unfurled a large Spanish flag and threw most of the migrants' belongings into the sea.

The tension forced the National Police to intervene. They used rubber bullets to disperse the groups of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the migrants have remained on the beach breakwater, sheltered behind a police cordon to prevent local residents from approaching them.

National Police officers standing in front of burning migrants' settlements. (EFE)

Blockade of food and healthcare supplies

The protesters gained access to the beach after trying to block the passage of Red Cross vehicles transporting food for migrants. Four vehicles were forced to stop after the protesters staged a sit-in in front of them.

The lorries finally managed to get through, but the local residents then blocked a convoy of several ambulances sent to provide medical assistance.

A police cordon was escorting the vehicles and, after a few minutes, they managed to disperse the protesters taking part in the sit-in.

Members of the public are preventing Red Cross staff from gaining access to deliver food to migrants on the Trampolín Beach. (EFE/ Reduan)

However, the ambulances were held up for around half an hour because some protesters were still on the road. Shortly after 7.10pm, the police managed to get the medical assistance through via an alternative route, with the protesters offering little resistance.

The police finally managed to ensure that the humanitarian aid arrived. (EFE)

Torres calls for "a clear message" saying "no to violence"

Minister of Territorial Police Ángel Víctor Torres, who has assumed sole responsibility for managing the crisis in Ceuta, called on other political parties on Thursday to join in "a clear message" of "no to violence".

"You cannot attack the Muslim residents of Ceuta, just as you cannot attack any migrant simply for being a migrant. It is unacceptable that Red Cross volunteers, who are from Ceuta, should feel threatened while handing out food on the Trampolín beach and want to give up their voluntary work because they are receiving threats," he said.

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