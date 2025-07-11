These are the areas of Spain that are least prepared for campervan or motorhome tourism

A. Noguerol Madrid Friday, 11 July 2025, 17:00 Compartir

The boom in motorhome tourism in Spain is facing a paradox: while the sector is growing unabated, the attitude of many municipalities, especially in areas of great tourist attraction, is still one of reluctance to accept this activity.

A recent study by the Spanish association of the caravan industry and trade (Aseicar) has shown that regions such as Asturias, Cantabria and Andalucía are among the least prepared and most reluctant to welcome this type of tourism, despite the significant income it generates.

The research, based on a survey of almost 1,000 motorhome owners, has drawn a map of 'black points' in the country. In some municipalities, especially along the coast and in areas of high tourist influx, greater difficulties parking and poor infrastructure have been reported. Mountain and inland areas have proved to be better prepared.

The places with a clear intolerance towards motorhome tourism are: Asturias, with Gijón, Llanes or Castro Urdiales; Cantabria, with Noja and Suances; Andalucía, with Tarifa, Chipiona (Cadiz), Nerja, Estepona or Benalmádena (Malaga), Almería (Cabo de Gata, Mojácar, Níjar); Alicante; Pontevedra (Sanxenxo, Nigrán); the Canary Islands and a large part of the Basque Country (Hondarribia, Deba). The situation is similar in Mallorca and Ibiza and in towns close to ski resorts (Jaca, Formigal, Candanchú), where the lack of housing for seasonal workers aggravates the problem and encourages opposition to caravan tourism.

Zoom Map with the black spots for motorhomes. ASEICAR

According to Aseicar, the municipalities that most oppose motorhomes refuse to create special areas, fine vehicles for parking and restrict access to cities. This stance limits the economic potential of a sector which, in addition to generating overnight stays and local consumption, contributes to the deseasonalisation of tourism and the distribution of wealth across different geographical areas.

The study also identifies "green municipalities" or "pro-caravan" locations, where motorhome owners are well-received by appropriate facilities: Peñíscola or Benicarló (Castellón); Ainsa or Daroca (Aragón); Cazorla or Baeza (Jaén); Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real); Tudela (Navarra); Baralla and Foz (Lugo); La Bañeza, Zamora, Palencia (Castilla y León). These municipalities demonstrate that collaboration and appropriate regulations can turn challenges into benefits.

Aseicar president José Manuel Jurado says that motorhome and caravan tourism is a phenomenon in unstoppable growth. For this reason, the association extends an offer to municipalities still reluctant to accept it to collaborate and work towards integration.