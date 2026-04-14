Nightclub fire in Murcia: public prosecutor demands up to 8.5-year prison sentences for key defendants

Alicia Negre Murcia Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 17:00 Share

Spain's public prosecutor's office is demanding prison sentences of up to eight and a half years for the main defendants in the 'Atalayas tragedy', the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs in Murcia, which claimed the lives of 13 people back in October 2023. In the preliminary conclusions document, to which a local newspaper source has had access, the prosecution is also demanding that they be barred from managing businesses open to the public.

The public prosecutor's office has already submitted to the magistrate for Murcia's lower court three the summary of its provisional conclusions in which it requests that seven people for this fateful fire stand trial. The seven suggested defendants are Juan Inglés Rojo (administrator of the Teatre venue), Marco Martínez ('de facto' administrator for the premises), Eva María Martínez (head of Teatre), Daniel Ramírez (administrator of the adjacent Fonda Milagros venue), Carlos R. (party organiser for the 'We Are Remember' event that was being held that night in Teatre), Alfonso G. (owner of the cold-fire, spark-generating machine that allegedly caused the fire) and Carlos J.F. (the engineer who was in charge of drawing up the project to divide the industrial building containing both premises).

In his 64-page report, prosecutor Antonio Jesús Vivo lays out the facts according to his take on the case - namely 13 counts of manslaughter, 12 counts of negligent injury and one count of crimes against the lives, physical health and safety of the workers, plus a long list of safety violations and administrative breaches.

The public prosecutor explains in his report that Juan Inglés Rojo was listed as sole administrator of the Teatre venue and he made all decisions regarding this business. However, he points out that Marco Martínez also acted as the "de facto administrator" of Teatre, carrying out the management and administrative functions of the nightclub "with full decision-making power" on numerous matters, such as commissioning technical projects.

This section points to the two cold-fire spark-generating machines as the cause of the fire and emphasises that their owner "took no precautions as to the risk involved in using such machines indoors". On this point, the prosecutor argues that Teatre's management committed a serious breach in their duty of care, causing a fire that "endangered the lives and physical safety of the people in both nightclubs".

Without administrative authorisation

The public prosecutor's office further notes that, at the time of the tragedy, both premises were operating without all the proper authorisations. From the time the nightclub was taken over until 1 October 2023, the night of the tragedy, the building underwent several modifications, including separating it into two units in 2017. "The modification of the premises", carried out by Marco Martínez under the direction of engineer Carlos J. F., also one of the accused, "without proper administrative oversight", decisively contributed to the risk to people and the rapid spread of the fire from one unit to the other, with fatal consequences for 13 lives.

The prosecution maintains that the defendants "were fully aware that their activities posed a risk to people". At this point in the report, there is a review of the various administrative files concerning the premises, none of which prevented the nightclubs from being packed with partygoers in the early morning hours of this tragic night.

The private prosecutors for the civil liability cases regarding this fire, representing the relatives of those who died in the fire and other affected parties, have also submitted their briefs to the investigating judge. Lawyer José Manuel Muñoz, representing one group of victims, is requesting the same prison sentences as the public prosecution, but is also demanding millions of euros in compensation for the families of three victims, with an initial amount exceeding 2.4 million euros. A similar situation exists with lawyer Pedro López Graña, another of the private prosecutor in this case who adds his voice to the sentencing demands.