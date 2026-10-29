Madrid-Levante train stuck inside tunnel

A technical fault caused private operator Ouigo's 6775 train, which departed from Murcia's Carmen station for Valladolid at 6.35am on Thursday, to ... come to a standstill in the middle of a tunnel between Villarubia de Santiago and Valdemoro, in the region of Madrid. According to the company, the incident was caused by a snag in the overhead line, which cut off the train's power supply.

Ouigo assured that another train would transfer passengers so they could continue their journey to Madrid Chamartín.

Passengers on board the train told SUR that they had heard a very loud noise at around 10.15am and that from then on the train had gradually slowed down until it came to a halt inside a tunnel. "There were several beeps and the train came to a halt inside the tunnel," passenger Nacho Ruiz said.

"For five minutes, they didn't make any announcements, but then they said there was a fault and that, to save energy, they were going to reduce passenger comfort," he explained.

The initial explanation they received from Ouigo staff on board was that the train might have collided with a wild boar and that checks were being carried out to ensure the machinery was in good working order.

However, they were later told exactly what had happened: "Don't worry, there are no trains ahead or behind us, but this train won't be able to continue. Another train will arrive," they explained. The staff asked the passengers to remain calm and patient.

Due to the overhead line breaking, the train switched off the air conditioning system, along with the lights. "It's very hot and it feels claustrophobic. We were without lights for quite a long time, but then the tunnel's own emergency lights came on," passengers said. The toilets were also closed and the safety doors could not be opened.

This breakdown came just 24 hours after the fatal accident that took place on Wednesday in Urda (Toledo), in which at least 69 of people lost their lives.

Despite the news on Wednesday, the people inside the Madrid-Levante train were calm, albeit "quite frightened at first", as Ruiz said.

Renfe warns that train services may be affected

Renfe stated that it could not rule out the possibility that some of its services may be affected if Ouigo's rescue train is unable to move the train from where it has come to a halt.

Ouigo explained that passengers continuing their journey to Segovia and Valladolid could do so by bus. For passengers travelling from Madrid Chamartín to Valladolid, the service was cancelled and the maximum compensation policy applies: a free ticket change or a full refund. In addition, passengers will receive compensation equivalent to 200 per cent of the ticket price.

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